Search warrants filed for Yaak murder

Three search warrants have been filed regarding the suspected murder of Travis Gillett. The body of 31-year-old Gillett of Idaho was found on January 16 in Yaak Montana.

Warrants have been filed for a residents in Ponderay, Idaho, a vehicle in the same location and a search warrant for a vehicle in Bonneras Ferry, ID.

These locations were searched for gather evidence for the on going investigation.

Last month Sheriff Roby Bowe told ABC FOX Montana that Gillett's death is being investigated as a homicide.