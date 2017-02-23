Secretary of State, GOP chair oppose mail-in ballot

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana's secretary of state and the chairman of the state Republican party oppose a mail-in ballot for an expected special election to replace U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, saying it would give Democrats an advantage.



The Senate State Administration Committee voted 6-2 Wednesday in support of a bill that would allow counties to save money by holding a mail-only ballot to fill Zinke's seat if the Republican is confirmed as interior secretary.



Rep. Jeff Essman of Billings, who is the GOP chairman, said a mail-only ballot would give Democrats a long-term strategic advantage in controlling the legislature and statewide elected offices.



Corey Stapleton -the state's chief elections official - said Oregon, Washington and Colorado hold their elections by mail and they're "all-marijuana all-the-time states."



The bill was requested by the Montana Association of Clerks and Recorders.

