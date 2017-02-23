Creston woman faces felony, misdemeanor charges for animal cruel - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Creston woman faces felony, misdemeanor charges for animal cruelty

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
KALISPELL -

Flathead deputies and Animal Control launched a cruelty investigation on February 14 in the Creston area. The following day, deputies served the warrant and found 21 dogs at the house, which appeared to have been poorly cared for. 

The suspect, a 70-year-old Creston woman, remains under investigation for potential Felony and Misdemeanor Cruelty to Animal charges. 

The conditions in the home were among the worst Deputies and Animal Control Officers have ever seen, they said.   

Many of the animals were in poor health. An additional 16 dogs were located in the suspect’s vehicle and four miniature horses were located at the residence. All the dogs were transported to the Flathead County Animal Shelter for care.   

Director of the Flathead County Animal Shelter, Cliff Bennett, tell us the dogs arrived in horrible conditions with broken bones, sores, emaciated, possibly dehydrated with matted fur from living in their own feces.  One dog, was even euthanized because of the poor conditions.

All the animals are being held and are receiving veterinary treatment. 

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry tells us the number of animals taken in these cases makes it uncommon, “These cases aren't really common, at least cases with this number of animals involved,” says Curry.  “They occur, and again our job is to investigate them and provide the best care we can for the animals while still developing the information for a prosecution.”

The case remains under investigation pending filing of charges by the Flathead County Attorney’s Office.

Bennett tells us these dogs will stay in the shelter until court proceedings are through which could take anywhere from six months to a year.

While these dogs remain in the shelter tax payers will continue to pay for their treatment and boarding which Bennett says is unfair to taxpayers.

