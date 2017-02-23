2 killed in head-on crash near East Helena

EAST HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Two Helena men died in a fiery head-on crash on U.S. Highway 12 near East Helena.



The Montana Highway Patrol says a 45-year-old man was westbound just after 10 p.m. Wednesday when for unknown reasons his vehicle crossed the median and into the path of an eastbound vehicle being driven by a 25-year-old man. The younger man's vehicle caught fire while the other vehicle ended up on its top on a bridge just west of East Helena.



Both drivers died at the scene. Their names have not been released.



The patrol is still investigating but officers believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash. The road was closed for about two hours.

