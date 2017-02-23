TRAFFIC ALERT: pickup truck caused semi to crash - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

TRAFFIC ALERT: pickup truck caused semi to crash

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

Montana Highway Patrol says the accident occurred when a pickup, traveling east on I-90, lost control. It crossed the median. The driver side of the pickup collided with the front of the semi, causing significant damage to both vehicles.

The semi then crossed back through the medium with it side swiped one car and collided with another. 

The crash happened at 5:50 am. 

A tow truck has removed the semi and emergency vehicle have left the scene.

Traffic is moving, but very slowly. Our reporter on the scene estimates it's backed up for six to eight miles.

We'll continue to update with new information as we get it.

Traffic is backed up for several miles on Interstate 90 near Bozeman. 

ABC FOX Montana has a reporter on scene trying to gather more information. 

The Eastbound lane of I-90 at the Airport Exit at Belgrade, is backed up with traffic for at least three or four miles. It appears a semi truck was involved in the crash. 

Light snow is falling in the area, but our Reporter on scene Cassie Schirm reports the area does appear to be icy. 

We are gathering more information right now from Highway Patrol, but if you are traveling in the area, expect delays. 

