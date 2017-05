Low clouds and more light snow today, Friday and into the weekend. Expect a few icy spots on valley roads and snowpack over the mountain passes. Temperatures should continue to cool for the next few days. Here are Thursday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 29°/15° Butte: 26°/8° Kalispell: 36°/13° Missoula: 33°/14°