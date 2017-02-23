Missoula rolls out pay-by-phone parking option for convenience

People who live in Missoula or are just going to be in the area will no longer have to leave their cars to pay for parking downtown. On Friday, the Missoula Parking Commission will roll out a pay-by-phone option.

Tiffany Brander, administrative services manager with the Missoula Parking Commission, says people will never have to wait in line or stand in the cold to use a meter again, if they don't want to. They can wait in their cars while paying or pay while they walk somewhere downtown.

Since unveiling new parking meters in the downtown area more than a year ago, the parking commission has received many suggestion to make them better. People wanted a more convenient way to pay, says Brander.

It's been almost a year in the making, but the parking commission is ready to bring people this new option.

Here's how it works: People can download the "Passport Parking" app on their smart-phones. From there, users can pay for parking, monitor and extend their time and even keep receipts. The app securely saves debt and credit cards, so that information only has to be entered once. Multiple cars can also be added by their license plate numbers. Users just chose which car they need to park.

There will also be a desktop version available for people without smart-phones.

The app will be available for use on Friday morning, but can be downloaded before then.