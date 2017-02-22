State Representative Kelly McCarthy to hold a Facebook Live Town Hall

State Representative and Congressional hopeful Kelly McCarthy will be hosting a town hall style forum via Facebook Live.

The Town hall is at 6:00pm on Facebook Live on Thursday, February 23rd.

He will take questions via the comments section or email. While this event is specifically designed for constituents to have an opportunity to ask questions, members of the press will be given an opportunity to ask their questions as well.

According to the press release if you would like to submit your questions early, you are welcome to do so in the comments section on any of the event posts on Facebook or you can always submit via email to kelly@kellyformontana.com

To access the live feed, click into this link. https://www.facebook.com/McCarthyforMontana/