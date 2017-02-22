Montana Tech helps Montana Resources to save future Geese - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana Tech helps Montana Resources to save future Geese

Posted: Updated:
BUTTE -

The skies have been clear for a while now of snow geese trying to land in the Berkeley pit.

For a couple of months, Montana Resources and Montana Tech have been trying to answer the question of why the geese landed on the water and to find ways to help save geese in the future, by working together. 

Mike McGivern with Montana Resources, said back in January Montana Tech had offered a proposal to implement new technologies to save geese from the pit. 

McGivern said they received the proposal from Montana Tech to create a work group to save more geese from the pit.

In fact, every two weeks Montana Tech, Montana Resources and several experts meet up to discuss migration patterns and hazing techniques.

Assistant Professor of Biological Sciences, Stella Capoccia said they have been overlooking Montana Resource's hazing technique.

Capoccia added their hazing techniques are very effective but said it doesn't hurt to look over other options.

"And so you often get into a situation where, if what you are doing is effective? You sometimes you forget to look else where. That's our first step, what are other places doing,” said Capoccia.

Capoccia said they won’t stop meeting until they feel confident in their findings. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • LIVE Stream: Gallatin County Sheriff holds press release regarding Gianforte

    LIVE Stream: Gallatin County Sheriff holds press release regarding Gianforte

    Thursday, May 25 2017 2:30 PM EDT2017-05-25 18:30:28 GMT
    The nation has been intently watching the developments of an investigation involving one of Montana's congressional candidate Greg Gianforte. On Wednesday evening, a Guardian reporter alleged that Gianforte physically assaulted him. Last night the candidate was cited for misdemeanor assault.  Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin will be holding another press conference today on the matter. A time is not yet known. 
    The nation has been intently watching the developments of an investigation involving one of Montana's congressional candidate Greg Gianforte. On Wednesday evening, a Guardian reporter alleged that Gianforte physically assaulted him. Last night the candidate was cited for misdemeanor assault.  Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin will be holding another press conference today on the matter. A time is not yet known. 

  • Exclusive: 'Out of the Woods' the Madeline Connelly story

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 8:36 AM EDT2017-05-24 12:36:02 GMT

    It’s a story of survival and indomitable spirit. A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods -- then-- miraculously-- found alive and well with her dog, Mogie. 

    It’s a story of survival and indomitable spirit. A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods -- then-- miraculously-- found alive and well with her dog, Mogie. 

  • Hometown Proud: locals saved the Bigfork Whitewater Kayak Festival

    Hometown Proud: locals saved the Bigfork Whitewater Kayak Festival

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 5:00 PM EDT2017-05-24 21:00:39 GMT

    The 42nd annual Bigfork Whitewater Kayak Festival is right around the corner.

    The 42nd annual Bigfork Whitewater Kayak Festival is right around the corner.

  • Fox News reporter "stunned to silence," stands by account

    Fox News reporter "stunned to silence," stands by account

    Thursday, May 25 2017 8:01 PM EDT2017-05-26 00:01:06 GMT
    Alicia AcunaAlicia Acuna

    FOX News reporter Alicia Acuna is standing by her statement Wednesday evening that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte was the aggressor in the alleged assault with Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs.

    FOX News reporter Alicia Acuna is standing by her statement Wednesday evening that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte was the aggressor in the alleged assault with Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs.

  • One hospitalized after stabbing in downtown Missoula

    One hospitalized after stabbing in downtown Missoula

    Friday, May 26 2017 7:23 AM EDT2017-05-26 11:23:52 GMT

    The Missoula Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened in downtown Missoula early Friday morning. Officers responded to Bodegas, a bar located on Ryman Street in between Main and Broadway, after reports of an assault with a gun. Police say the incident involved a 41-year-old Missoula male and 24-year-old male.

    The Missoula Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened in downtown Missoula early Friday morning. Officers responded to Bodegas, a bar located on Ryman Street in between Main and Broadway, after reports of an assault with a gun. Police say the incident involved a 41-year-old Missoula male and 24-year-old male.

  • Democrats see hope for 2018 in thin GOP victory in Montana

    Democrats see hope for 2018 in thin GOP victory in Montana

    Republicans and Democrats alike are finding something to be happy about in the special election for Montana's only seat in the House.
    Republicans and Democrats alike are finding something to be happy about in the special election for Montana's only seat in the House.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Russia is working on a Secure Skype Analogue for its State and Industry

    Russia is working on a Secure Skype Analogue for its State and Industry

    Russia’s State Corporation Rostec announces at IT-conference CIPR it is working on a Russian analogue of Skype for government agencies and industry.
    Russia’s State Corporation Rostec announces at IT-conference CIPR it is working on a Russian analogue of Skype for government agencies and industry.
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.