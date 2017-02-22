Montana Tech helps Montana Resources to save future Geese

The skies have been clear for a while now of snow geese trying to land in the Berkeley pit.

For a couple of months, Montana Resources and Montana Tech have been trying to answer the question of why the geese landed on the water and to find ways to help save geese in the future, by working together.

Mike McGivern with Montana Resources, said back in January Montana Tech had offered a proposal to implement new technologies to save geese from the pit.

McGivern said they received the proposal from Montana Tech to create a work group to save more geese from the pit.

In fact, every two weeks Montana Tech, Montana Resources and several experts meet up to discuss migration patterns and hazing techniques.

Assistant Professor of Biological Sciences, Stella Capoccia said they have been overlooking Montana Resource's hazing technique.

Capoccia added their hazing techniques are very effective but said it doesn't hurt to look over other options.

"And so you often get into a situation where, if what you are doing is effective? You sometimes you forget to look else where. That's our first step, what are other places doing,” said Capoccia.

Capoccia said they won’t stop meeting until they feel confident in their findings.