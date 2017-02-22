NASA discovers new planets with potential for life

Star Wars might be more realistic than you think. NASA researchers discovered a new seven planet solar system 40 light years away, including three that could contain life.

The seven planets might be 235 trillion miles away but the fact that three of the seven planets could contain life has the imagination wandering.

Angela Des Jardins the Director of the Montana Space Grant Consortium at MSU says, "Really gets the imagination going, and as Einstein said imagination is even more important than knowledge."

The discovery of the seven planet solar system has her very excited.

Des Jardins says, "Just to learn about what other types of other worlds exist out there and the kind of chemical signatures in the atmosphere that might tell us more about what type of life might be flourishing there, compared to what type of life flourishes on earth."

Earlier today NASA announced that they have discovered seven earth-size planets orbiting one star and three of the planets are located within the habitable zone. This zone is the area around the star where a planet is most likely to have liquid water.

Nate McCrady Professor of Astrophysics at the University of Montana says now that they have discovered the solar system it's now time to see if the three planets can truly contain life.

McCrady says, "The next step is does it have water, can we go find an atmosphere, are their signs of life on this planet."

Des Jardins says because the planets are 40 light years away, traveling to them or sending a space craft to them are impossible; however in 2018 they will be launching a telescope into orbit to get a better look at the planets.