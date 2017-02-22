NASA discovers new planets with potential for life

It’s a story of survival and indomitable spirit. A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods -- then-- miraculously-- found alive and well with her dog, Mogie.
The 42nd annual Bigfork Whitewater Kayak Festival is right around the corner.
FOX News reporter Alicia Acuna is standing by her statement Wednesday evening that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte was the aggressor in the alleged assault with Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs.
The Missoula Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened in downtown Missoula early Friday morning. Officers responded to Bodegas, a bar located on Ryman Street in between Main and Broadway, after reports of an assault with a gun. Police say the incident involved a 41-year-old Missoula male and 24-year-old male.
TOWNSEND, Mont. (AP) - A California man who reportedly talked about getting into a shootout with law enforcement officers has pleaded not guilty to more than two dozen felony charges including accountability to deliberate homicide in the May 16 shooting death of a Montana sheriff's deputy.
