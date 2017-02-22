UPDATE: Water quality restored for Sheridan

UPDATE: The boil order has been ended. Water quality is safe.

A busted water main break still has the residents of Sheridan under a water boil order.

About 700 people live in the town of Sheridan, which is about an hour south of Butte.

Residents were alerted early Sunday morning, that the water is not safe to drink and the main was broken.

Madison County, Human Resources, Bonnie O’Neill said they fixed the broken water main on the same day it broke.

Even though the main is fixed doesn’t mean the water is okay to drink.

O’Neill said Monday they collected water samples and sent them to a lab in Helena to test the water.

She added they should be hearing back from the Helena lab sometime Tuesday or maybe Wednesday.

In the meantime, the county is providing water bottles and informational pamphlets about being under water boil order.

"They went door-to-door Sunday with an educational flyer, as far as what needed to be done when boiling water… for a least one minute and rolling boil and cooling before drinking and such,” said O’Neill.

O'Neill also assures ABC FOX Montana locals have been understanding and hope to hear good news soon.