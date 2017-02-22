Zinke update: Does Montana have a voice in Congress? - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Zinke update: Does Montana have a voice in Congress?

Posted: Updated:

For the past two months, Montana has not had a voice in the United States congress.

As ABC FOX Montana has reported, Montana's lone congressman, Ryan Zinke was nominated by President Trump to serve as Secretary of the Interior.

However, Zinke has yet to get confirmed to the position.  

A check of the website govtrack.us shows how the congressman and senators are voting on key issues in Washington.

The site shows Senator Jon Tester, since taking office in 2007, has missed just 23 votes.

Senator Steve Daines hasn't missed one vote since taking office in 2015.

In his first term, Representative Zinke missed 36 of a possible 1,200 votes. However, since January, the congressman missed 80 of a possible 99 votes.

So a big question we wanted answered: How is Zinke's absence from voting affecting Montanans, or the outcomes of any legislation?

ABC FOX Montana met up with political analyst, Lee Banville.

Although Zinke is not there to vote, that doesn't necessarily mean Montana has no representation.

Banville says that’s because there hasn't quite been a moment recently where it has come down to Zinke's vote actually changing the outcome of an issue at hand.

Banville also says it's odd that the congressman has gone silent for so long but that Senator Daines has said his staff has picked up some of the work of helping constituents get basic government services.

"I certainly understand not wanting to do something that would be perceived as a conflict of interest of his future job from his current job. But he's choosing not to vote right now. He's choosing not to be the public face of Montana in the House of Representatives. The reason we don't have a representative right now, it's not that we don't have one, he's just choosing not to do the work," said Banville.

Katie Waldman with Senator Daines says the senate democrats have delayed the process for his confirmation hearing.

Waldman also says this has been the slowest cabinet confirmation in our nation's history, since George Washington was president.

She tells ABC FOX Montana that Zinke will be confirmed no later than Wednesday of next week.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Exclusive: 'Out of the Woods' the Madeline Connelly story

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 8:36 AM EDT2017-05-24 12:36:02 GMT

    It’s a story of survival and indomitable spirit. A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods -- then-- miraculously-- found alive and well with her dog, Mogie. 

    It’s a story of survival and indomitable spirit. A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods -- then-- miraculously-- found alive and well with her dog, Mogie. 

  • Fox News reporter "stunned to silence," stands by account

    Fox News reporter "stunned to silence," stands by account

    Thursday, May 25 2017 8:01 PM EDT2017-05-26 00:01:06 GMT
    Alicia AcunaAlicia Acuna

    FOX News reporter Alicia Acuna is standing by her statement Wednesday evening that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte was the aggressor in the alleged assault with Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs.

    FOX News reporter Alicia Acuna is standing by her statement Wednesday evening that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte was the aggressor in the alleged assault with Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs.

  • Gianforte snags Montana's lone congressional seat, apologizes to Jacobs

    Gianforte snags Montana's lone congressional seat, apologizes to Jacobs

    Friday, May 26 2017 1:32 AM EDT2017-05-26 05:32:06 GMT

    Republican candidate Greg Gianforte has won Montana's congressional seat. Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton called the election at 10:33 pm. 

    Republican candidate Greg Gianforte has won Montana's congressional seat. Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton called the election at 10:33 pm. 

  • One hospitalized after stabbing in downtown Missoula

    One hospitalized after stabbing in downtown Missoula

    Friday, May 26 2017 7:23 AM EDT2017-05-26 11:23:52 GMT

    The Missoula Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened in downtown Missoula early Friday morning. Officers responded to Bodegas, a bar located on Ryman Street in between Main and Broadway, after reports of an assault with a gun. Police say the incident involved a 41-year-old Missoula male and 24-year-old male.

    The Missoula Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened in downtown Missoula early Friday morning. Officers responded to Bodegas, a bar located on Ryman Street in between Main and Broadway, after reports of an assault with a gun. Police say the incident involved a 41-year-old Missoula male and 24-year-old male.

  • Hometown Proud: locals saved the Bigfork Whitewater Kayak Festival

    Hometown Proud: locals saved the Bigfork Whitewater Kayak Festival

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 5:00 PM EDT2017-05-24 21:00:39 GMT

    The 42nd annual Bigfork Whitewater Kayak Festival is right around the corner.

    The 42nd annual Bigfork Whitewater Kayak Festival is right around the corner.

  • Special Election Results

    Special Election Results

    Thursday, May 25 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-05-26 02:41:40 GMT

    Voting closes for the Special Election Thursday at 8 pm. 

    Voting closes for the Special Election Thursday at 8 pm. 

  • LIVE Stream: Gallatin County Sheriff holds press release regarding Gianforte

    LIVE Stream: Gallatin County Sheriff holds press release regarding Gianforte

    Thursday, May 25 2017 2:30 PM EDT2017-05-25 18:30:28 GMT
    The nation has been intently watching the developments of an investigation involving one of Montana's congressional candidate Greg Gianforte. On Wednesday evening, a Guardian reporter alleged that Gianforte physically assaulted him. Last night the candidate was cited for misdemeanor assault.  Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin will be holding another press conference today on the matter. A time is not yet known. 
    The nation has been intently watching the developments of an investigation involving one of Montana's congressional candidate Greg Gianforte. On Wednesday evening, a Guardian reporter alleged that Gianforte physically assaulted him. Last night the candidate was cited for misdemeanor assault.  Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin will be holding another press conference today on the matter. A time is not yet known. 

  • Quist delivers concession speech

    Quist delivers concession speech

    Friday, May 26 2017 3:19 AM EDT2017-05-26 07:19:16 GMT

    U.S. Congressional candidate Rob Quist, a Democrat, delivered his concession speech just after 11 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel in Missoula. He thanked his supporters, saying that on Thursday, more than 1100 people volunteered to knock on doors and campaign for him.

    U.S. Congressional candidate Rob Quist, a Democrat, delivered his concession speech just after 11 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel in Missoula. He thanked his supporters, saying that on Thursday, more than 1100 people volunteered to knock on doors and campaign for him.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.