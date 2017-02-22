Zinke update: Does Montana have a voice in Congress?

For the past two months, Montana has not had a voice in the United States congress.

As ABC FOX Montana has reported, Montana's lone congressman, Ryan Zinke was nominated by President Trump to serve as Secretary of the Interior.

However, Zinke has yet to get confirmed to the position.

A check of the website govtrack.us shows how the congressman and senators are voting on key issues in Washington.

The site shows Senator Jon Tester, since taking office in 2007, has missed just 23 votes.

Senator Steve Daines hasn't missed one vote since taking office in 2015.

In his first term, Representative Zinke missed 36 of a possible 1,200 votes. However, since January, the congressman missed 80 of a possible 99 votes.

So a big question we wanted answered: How is Zinke's absence from voting affecting Montanans, or the outcomes of any legislation?

ABC FOX Montana met up with political analyst, Lee Banville.

Although Zinke is not there to vote, that doesn't necessarily mean Montana has no representation.

Banville says that’s because there hasn't quite been a moment recently where it has come down to Zinke's vote actually changing the outcome of an issue at hand.

Banville also says it's odd that the congressman has gone silent for so long but that Senator Daines has said his staff has picked up some of the work of helping constituents get basic government services.

"I certainly understand not wanting to do something that would be perceived as a conflict of interest of his future job from his current job. But he's choosing not to vote right now. He's choosing not to be the public face of Montana in the House of Representatives. The reason we don't have a representative right now, it's not that we don't have one, he's just choosing not to do the work," said Banville.

Katie Waldman with Senator Daines says the senate democrats have delayed the process for his confirmation hearing.

Waldman also says this has been the slowest cabinet confirmation in our nation's history, since George Washington was president.

She tells ABC FOX Montana that Zinke will be confirmed no later than Wednesday of next week.