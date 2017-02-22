Pipeline protester says the fight isn't over yet

Right now all eyes are on standing rock, as the deadline passes for Dakota Access Pipeline opponents to vacate the main protest camp. On February 22nd at 2:00 PM, Federal and local law enforcement agents began forcibly clearing those who continue to occupy the area.

In videos from the site, you see a final prayerful march of protesters chanting and beating drums and many police officers.

North Dakota's governor signed an executive order forcing the army corps of engineer’s deadline for removing the protesters or face arrest.

The order comes on the heels of increased pressure by President Trump, who last month attempted to push through congress the final phase of construction of the controversial pipeline.

ABC FOX Montana spoke with Lewis Grassrope, who is a Lower Brule Sioux Tribe member. He’s been at the Standing Rock campsite since August, and tells us the fight isn't over yet.

"We feel we are just moving from one camp to another,” said Lewis Grassrope. “The fight isn’t over yet. We are not leaving. There is no defeat that we feel. We’re just seeing the collaboration between the government agencies to stand against us,” said Lewis Grassrope."

Law enforcement officials in North Dakota say, nine people have been arrested with about 50 people still remaining at the site.