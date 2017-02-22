Alberton School student chosen as winner for Montana in Doodle 4 - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Alberton School student chosen as winner for Montana in Doodle 4 Google competition

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

A talented student in Alberton, Montana could soon have her art on the Google homepage for hundreds of millions to see. Google is announcing the 53 state and territory winners in its ninth annual Doodle 4 Google competition, a contest open to K-12 students across the United States to redesign the Google logo inspired by the theme “What I see for the future...”

Lyssah Kromrey, a 7th grader from Alberton School in Alberton, is one of the 53 winners with her doodle, “Space Journey”, depicting an interstellar landscape with special outer space-themed accents. Her doodle was selected from thousands of entries received this year. Senator Jon Tester was on-hand at Alberton School to help Kromrey celebrate during a surprise assembly.

“I join folks from across Montana who are proud of Lyssah’s outstanding achievement,” Tester said. “It was an honor to be on hand in Alberton to meet Lyssah and celebrate her work that could be viewed by millions.  Lyssah is already reaching for the stars and she has the whole state of Montana on her side during the final rounds of this competition.”

To help their favorites succeed, everyone across the USA can vote for their favorite doodle from the 53 state winners. Voting will be open from February 23rd to March 6th on this site: http://www.google.com/doodle4google/vote.html, and the public vote will determine the five national finalists (one in each grade group). Google will announce these five national finalists and one of them as the national winner on March 31 — and the winner’s doodle will go live on Google.com that day.

The National Winner will take home a $30,000 college scholarship and his or her school will receive a $50,000 Google for Education grant towards the establishment and improvement of a computer lab or technology program.

To see a full list of state winners and to vote online, visit: http://www.google.com/doodle4google/vote.html
If you have any questions or would like to speak with a Google representative, please send an email to press@google.com.

Here is a link to Montana’s Top photos from today’s assembly with Senator Tester.

