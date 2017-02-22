Bozeman Fire Department Celebrates 133rd Birthday - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Bozeman Fire Department Celebrates 133rd Birthday

BOZEMAN -

Today the Bozeman Fire Department blows out another candle for another year of serving Bozeman residents and visitors. In fact, it's the department's 133rd birthday.

 Bozeman Fire Department was established in 1884.

 Some interesting facts about Bozeman fire's history:

 In 1889, the department received its first steam fire engine.

 In 1922, Ernie Robinson died in a downtown Bozeman fire.

 He is the only firefighter in the fire department's history to die while fighting a fire.

 In 1955, the department received its first ladder truck.

 Chief Josh Waldo says, the department has come a long way.

"It's tremendous it's taken us almost 14 years to get 100 fire calls in the beginning and we'll answer 100 fire calls now in four and five days,” said Chief Waldo. “The equipment’s changed you look at this fire engine behind me which was the city's first fire engine compared to what we have today and it's quite a bit different than 133 years ago."

He says it’s special to be a part of a station with so much history.

“History sets the tone for your future,” said Chief Waldo. “We have a great history here. We have a tremendous amount of lineage of men who have worked before a lot of us. They kind of set the tone for the expectations and the culture and it's something we try to uphold on a daily basis.”

Chief Waldo says he hopes the department continues to provide a high level of service and meet all of the challenges with the growth of Bozeman.

