Anaconda basketball players implicated in sexual assault

Hamilton Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault involving several members of the Anaconda boys basketball team.

The assault allegedly happened Friday night, February 17.

ABC FOX Montana has limited information, but here is what we know:

Hamilton Police Chief Ryan Oster tells us that the incident was reported as a sexual assault and is being investigated as that.

That night, Anaconda was in Hamilton Western Boys Class A District Basketball Tournament.

Superintendent of the Anaconda School District Gerry Nolan, says that rumors that arrests were made on Wednesday at Anaconda High School carry "no truth."

The Hamilton Police chief also tells us that no one has been arrested this time.

He did not give us any further information.

Stay tuned to ABC FOX Montana for more on this developing story.