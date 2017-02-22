Legislative panel OKs bill to close loophole in incest law - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Legislative panel OKs bill to close loophole in incest law

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A legislative committee has unanimously endorsed a bill meant to close a loophole in Montana law that allows 16- and 17-year-olds to be charged with incest involving a parent.
    
The measure approved Wednesday clarifies that a person who is younger than 18 cannot be charged with incest if the other person involved is at least four years older.
    
It next goes to the House floor.
    
The Montana Supreme Court suggested addressing the loophole in July while upholding a man's conviction for plying his 17-year-old daughter with methamphetamine and having sex with her in 2013.
    
He argued his conviction should be overturned because jurors were not cautioned about trusting her testimony because she could have been charged as an accessory.
    
The court found that the girl could have been charged with incest. The prosecutor did not charge her.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

