Court rules Riverton not part of Indian Country

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver has ruled that the City of Riverton and surrounding lands are not part of the Wind River Indian Reservation in central Wyoming.



A three-judge panel of the court on Wednesday rejected the Environmental Protection Agency's decision that Riverton was part of Indian Country.



The case revealed longstanding tensions between Wyoming's two Indian tribes and non-Indians.



The case hinged on interpretation of a 1905 decision by Congress that threw open some 1.4 million acres of the Wind River Reservation to settlement by non-Indians.



The EPA in 2013 ruled in a Clean Air Act matter that, even though the land was sold, it remained legally part of the reservation.



Gov. Matt Mead welcomed the decision, saying the EPA overstepped its authority.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)