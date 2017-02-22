Sen. Daines touts Supreme Court nominee amid protesters

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Steve Daines hopes to put pressure on fellow Montana Sen. Jon Tester to support the confirmation of Judge Neil Gorsuch for the U.S. Supreme Court.



Daines visited the Montana Capitol on Wednesday to tout Gorsuch's qualifications but found himself surrounded by protesters.



The Montana Republican had rescheduled a Tuesday appearance before the state Legislature amid a swarm of hundreds of demonstrators converging at the state Capitol. Daines is scheduled to address lawmakers Wednesday afternoon.



The conservative group Judicial Crisis Network has aired television ads in Montana and elsewhere to pressure Democrats, including Tester, to support Gorsuch.



Tester has said he would keep an open mind, but expressed concerns on how Gorsuch might rule on some issues, including abortion, campaign financing and the environment.

