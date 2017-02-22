UPDATE: Furbush taken into custody

Michael Furbush was apprehended by a Flathead County Sheriff's Deputy in the Kalispell area around 2:50 pm. He is in custody and being booked into Flathead County Jail

According to law enforcement, Furbush recently threatened to bomb the Lake County Detention Facility and kill Detention Officers.

Furbush is believed to be armed so do not approach him if he is seen, but please contact your local law enforcement agency to report his whereabouts.

He was last seen riding in a newer white Jeep Cherokee with a roof rack and 7-county plates.