Missoula trailer home complete loss

The Missoula Fire Department were met with dark plumes of smoke as they responded to a fire at North Russell and Cooley.

The Battalion chief said they arrived around 8:00 am and saw two people standing out front.

All occupants escaped.

Most of the damage is concentrated in the front of the trailer, but flames were visible from all windows, with the structure' side completely gone. The trailer is a total loss.

Police are investigating the cause.

No one has been reported injured. Another trailer next door sustained heat damage.

Reporting by Jenna Heberden