Save money on gas - Hypermiling put to the test - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Save money on gas - Hypermiling put to the test

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
SPOKANE, WA -

You may not notice, but gas prices in Montana are up about 60 cents from last year. According to gasbuddy.com the average price of a gallon of gas in Spokane is $2.67.

With summer travel quickly creeping up on us, we thought it would be a good idea to help you stop feeling so much pain at the pump using a driving technique called “hypermiling.” It’s a phenomenon drivers use to stretch as many miles out of their vehicles gas tank as possible.

Hypermiling can be achieved fairly easily with just a few tactical adjustments to one's driving behavior.

  • Drive smoothly: Stay below the speed limits, keep low RPMs and coast toward red lights.
  • Brake less: Brake as little as possible. Don’t rush to junctions and anticipate traffic by looking three cars ahead.
  • Keep your distance: Tailgating is inefficient. Leave a gap of 7 to 10 seconds from the vehicle ahead on the highway and maintain momentum.
  • Avoid air conditioning: A/C uses fuel to cool your car. Under 40 mph, keep your windows open.
  • Check your tire pressure: The correct pressure will save fuel and make your tires last longer.
  • Remove dead weight: Keep only what you need in the car. Even a little weight can waste fuel in the long run.

Most techniques listed above are mainly common sense, but when compounded into a habit they can provide tangible results.

For example, in 2015, two men drove a car through all 48 contiguous U.S. states on less than $300 of diesel fuel, or just eight tankfuls.

During the 8,233 mile trip they achieved a fuel economy of 81.17 miles per gallon.

KHQ Local News reporter Joe McHale put hypermiling to the test and noticed he got five more MPGs when doing things like coasting, using cruise control, and braking less.

His 47-mile route from Spokane to Chewelah would save him $600 each year if he made the commute five times a week.

Other widely accepted hypermiling tips include shifting up as soon as possible (generally at 2,500 rpm or below), an immaculate maintenance of the vehicle, and even driving shoeless to achieve maximum finesse over acceleration and braking.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Exclusive: 'Out of the Woods' the Madeline Connelly story

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 8:36 AM EDT2017-05-24 12:36:02 GMT

    It’s a story of survival and indomitable spirit. A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods -- then-- miraculously-- found alive and well with her dog, Mogie. 

    It’s a story of survival and indomitable spirit. A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods -- then-- miraculously-- found alive and well with her dog, Mogie. 

  • Fox News reporter "stunned to silence," stands by account

    Fox News reporter "stunned to silence," stands by account

    Thursday, May 25 2017 8:01 PM EDT2017-05-26 00:01:06 GMT
    Alicia AcunaAlicia Acuna

    FOX News reporter Alicia Acuna is standing by her statement Wednesday evening that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte was the aggressor in the alleged assault with Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs.

    FOX News reporter Alicia Acuna is standing by her statement Wednesday evening that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte was the aggressor in the alleged assault with Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs.

  • Gianforte snags Montana's lone congressional seat, apologizes to Jacobs

    Gianforte snags Montana's lone congressional seat, apologizes to Jacobs

    Friday, May 26 2017 1:32 AM EDT2017-05-26 05:32:06 GMT

    Republican candidate Greg Gianforte has won Montana's congressional seat. Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton called the election at 10:33 pm. 

    Republican candidate Greg Gianforte has won Montana's congressional seat. Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton called the election at 10:33 pm. 

  • One hospitalized after stabbing in downtown Missoula

    One hospitalized after stabbing in downtown Missoula

    Friday, May 26 2017 7:23 AM EDT2017-05-26 11:23:52 GMT

    The Missoula Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened in downtown Missoula early Friday morning. Officers responded to Bodegas, a bar located on Ryman Street in between Main and Broadway, after reports of an assault with a gun. Police say the incident involved a 41-year-old Missoula male and 24-year-old male.

    The Missoula Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened in downtown Missoula early Friday morning. Officers responded to Bodegas, a bar located on Ryman Street in between Main and Broadway, after reports of an assault with a gun. Police say the incident involved a 41-year-old Missoula male and 24-year-old male.

  • Special Election Results

    Special Election Results

    Thursday, May 25 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-05-26 02:41:40 GMT

    Voting closes for the Special Election Thursday at 8 pm. 

    Voting closes for the Special Election Thursday at 8 pm. 

  • Hometown Proud: locals saved the Bigfork Whitewater Kayak Festival

    Hometown Proud: locals saved the Bigfork Whitewater Kayak Festival

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 5:00 PM EDT2017-05-24 21:00:39 GMT

    The 42nd annual Bigfork Whitewater Kayak Festival is right around the corner.

    The 42nd annual Bigfork Whitewater Kayak Festival is right around the corner.

  • LIVE Stream: Gallatin County Sheriff holds press release regarding Gianforte

    LIVE Stream: Gallatin County Sheriff holds press release regarding Gianforte

    Thursday, May 25 2017 2:30 PM EDT2017-05-25 18:30:28 GMT
    The nation has been intently watching the developments of an investigation involving one of Montana's congressional candidate Greg Gianforte. On Wednesday evening, a Guardian reporter alleged that Gianforte physically assaulted him. Last night the candidate was cited for misdemeanor assault.  Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin will be holding another press conference today on the matter. A time is not yet known. 
    The nation has been intently watching the developments of an investigation involving one of Montana's congressional candidate Greg Gianforte. On Wednesday evening, a Guardian reporter alleged that Gianforte physically assaulted him. Last night the candidate was cited for misdemeanor assault.  Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin will be holding another press conference today on the matter. A time is not yet known. 

  • Quist delivers concession speech

    Quist delivers concession speech

    Friday, May 26 2017 3:19 AM EDT2017-05-26 07:19:16 GMT

    U.S. Congressional candidate Rob Quist, a Democrat, delivered his concession speech just after 11 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel in Missoula. He thanked his supporters, saying that on Thursday, more than 1100 people volunteered to knock on doors and campaign for him.

    U.S. Congressional candidate Rob Quist, a Democrat, delivered his concession speech just after 11 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel in Missoula. He thanked his supporters, saying that on Thursday, more than 1100 people volunteered to knock on doors and campaign for him.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.