Documentary featuring Montana hero draws big crowd at film festi - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Documentary featuring Montana hero draws big crowd at film festival

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

A local Montana hero best known for her courageous fight for justice for the Native American people is being featured in the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival.

It's a film that's drawing quite a large crowd. Over President's Day weekend, 700 people packed the Wilma theater to hear the story of how Elouise Cobell fought for 300,000 Native Americans whose mineral rich lands were mismanaged by the United States government.

When filmmaker Melinda Janko read about Cobell's story, she says she was appalled that the government would treat Native Americans like that in the 21st century. She decided she was going to share Cobell's story with the world. That would take her 14 years to do so, a year and a half of that time spent just trying to convince Cobell to give Janko the rights to her story.

Janko says it was worth the wait, even when it felt like their cause would never see a happy ending. Janko was having a difficult time finding funding for her documentary and the judge had been removed from Cobell's case. Janko says Cobell was tenacious despite these struggles. 

"Elouise would say 'Melinda I know what I'm doing is right. The stars are aligned for Indian people to get justice.' And that was her mantra and every time she said it, I believed it and she really motivated me to continue on and fight this fight with her," says Janko. 

Janko traveled to eight states with Cobell including several trips Washington D.C. where the lawsuit started. Before this, she never stepped foot on a reservation and has now filmed on many tribal lands. Janko's even earned the nickname "Fire in the Belly" among the Blackfeet tribe.  

Her documentary "100 years: One Woman's Fight for Justice" is a tribute to Cobell who she considered a friend. Cobell passed away before she got to see any of the money returned to those 300,000 Native Americans she fought for. 

Janko says her documentary belongs in Montana at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival. But it will stay in the Treasure State even when the festival is over to be watched by even the littlest Montanans.

Soon, school kids will be able to watch and learn the story of Elouise Cobell as part of the curriculum in Montana public K-9 schools.   

The Montana Office of Public Instruction has ordered 300 copies of the film. Currently the curriculum is being written by a fellow Blackfeet Indian. Janko says they're anxious for students to start learning  about Cobell's journey.

"Elouise is a hero. She's going to go down in the history books like next to Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King. She fought for 30 years for justice and she's helped so many people with the Cobell checks that they received from the settlement. She reformed the government."

Janko hopes her documentary will one day be in all public schools. 

"100 Years: One Woman's Fight for Justice" will show Wednesday night at the Wilma at 8:45.  

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Exclusive: 'Out of the Woods' the Madeline Connelly story

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 8:36 AM EDT2017-05-24 12:36:02 GMT

    It’s a story of survival and indomitable spirit. A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods -- then-- miraculously-- found alive and well with her dog, Mogie. 

    It’s a story of survival and indomitable spirit. A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods -- then-- miraculously-- found alive and well with her dog, Mogie. 

  • Fox News reporter "stunned to silence," stands by account

    Fox News reporter "stunned to silence," stands by account

    Thursday, May 25 2017 8:01 PM EDT2017-05-26 00:01:06 GMT
    Alicia AcunaAlicia Acuna

    FOX News reporter Alicia Acuna is standing by her statement Wednesday evening that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte was the aggressor in the alleged assault with Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs.

    FOX News reporter Alicia Acuna is standing by her statement Wednesday evening that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte was the aggressor in the alleged assault with Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs.

  • Gianforte snags Montana's lone congressional seat, apologizes to Jacobs

    Gianforte snags Montana's lone congressional seat, apologizes to Jacobs

    Friday, May 26 2017 1:32 AM EDT2017-05-26 05:32:06 GMT

    Republican candidate Greg Gianforte has won Montana's congressional seat. Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton called the election at 10:33 pm. 

    Republican candidate Greg Gianforte has won Montana's congressional seat. Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton called the election at 10:33 pm. 

  • One hospitalized after stabbing in downtown Missoula

    One hospitalized after stabbing in downtown Missoula

    Friday, May 26 2017 7:23 AM EDT2017-05-26 11:23:52 GMT

    The Missoula Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened in downtown Missoula early Friday morning. Officers responded to Bodegas, a bar located on Ryman Street in between Main and Broadway, after reports of an assault with a gun. Police say the incident involved a 41-year-old Missoula male and 24-year-old male.

    The Missoula Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened in downtown Missoula early Friday morning. Officers responded to Bodegas, a bar located on Ryman Street in between Main and Broadway, after reports of an assault with a gun. Police say the incident involved a 41-year-old Missoula male and 24-year-old male.

  • Special Election Results

    Special Election Results

    Thursday, May 25 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-05-26 02:41:40 GMT

    Voting closes for the Special Election Thursday at 8 pm. 

    Voting closes for the Special Election Thursday at 8 pm. 

  • Hometown Proud: locals saved the Bigfork Whitewater Kayak Festival

    Hometown Proud: locals saved the Bigfork Whitewater Kayak Festival

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 5:00 PM EDT2017-05-24 21:00:39 GMT

    The 42nd annual Bigfork Whitewater Kayak Festival is right around the corner.

    The 42nd annual Bigfork Whitewater Kayak Festival is right around the corner.

  • LIVE Stream: Gallatin County Sheriff holds press release regarding Gianforte

    LIVE Stream: Gallatin County Sheriff holds press release regarding Gianforte

    Thursday, May 25 2017 2:30 PM EDT2017-05-25 18:30:28 GMT
    The nation has been intently watching the developments of an investigation involving one of Montana's congressional candidate Greg Gianforte. On Wednesday evening, a Guardian reporter alleged that Gianforte physically assaulted him. Last night the candidate was cited for misdemeanor assault.  Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin will be holding another press conference today on the matter. A time is not yet known. 
    The nation has been intently watching the developments of an investigation involving one of Montana's congressional candidate Greg Gianforte. On Wednesday evening, a Guardian reporter alleged that Gianforte physically assaulted him. Last night the candidate was cited for misdemeanor assault.  Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin will be holding another press conference today on the matter. A time is not yet known. 

  • Quist delivers concession speech

    Quist delivers concession speech

    Friday, May 26 2017 3:19 AM EDT2017-05-26 07:19:16 GMT

    U.S. Congressional candidate Rob Quist, a Democrat, delivered his concession speech just after 11 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel in Missoula. He thanked his supporters, saying that on Thursday, more than 1100 people volunteered to knock on doors and campaign for him.

    U.S. Congressional candidate Rob Quist, a Democrat, delivered his concession speech just after 11 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel in Missoula. He thanked his supporters, saying that on Thursday, more than 1100 people volunteered to knock on doors and campaign for him.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.