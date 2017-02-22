Documentary featuring Montana hero draws big crowd at film festival

A local Montana hero best known for her courageous fight for justice for the Native American people is being featured in the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival.

It's a film that's drawing quite a large crowd. Over President's Day weekend, 700 people packed the Wilma theater to hear the story of how Elouise Cobell fought for 300,000 Native Americans whose mineral rich lands were mismanaged by the United States government.

When filmmaker Melinda Janko read about Cobell's story, she says she was appalled that the government would treat Native Americans like that in the 21st century. She decided she was going to share Cobell's story with the world. That would take her 14 years to do so, a year and a half of that time spent just trying to convince Cobell to give Janko the rights to her story.

Janko says it was worth the wait, even when it felt like their cause would never see a happy ending. Janko was having a difficult time finding funding for her documentary and the judge had been removed from Cobell's case. Janko says Cobell was tenacious despite these struggles.

"Elouise would say 'Melinda I know what I'm doing is right. The stars are aligned for Indian people to get justice.' And that was her mantra and every time she said it, I believed it and she really motivated me to continue on and fight this fight with her," says Janko.

Janko traveled to eight states with Cobell including several trips Washington D.C. where the lawsuit started. Before this, she never stepped foot on a reservation and has now filmed on many tribal lands. Janko's even earned the nickname "Fire in the Belly" among the Blackfeet tribe.

Her documentary "100 years: One Woman's Fight for Justice" is a tribute to Cobell who she considered a friend. Cobell passed away before she got to see any of the money returned to those 300,000 Native Americans she fought for.

Janko says her documentary belongs in Montana at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival. But it will stay in the Treasure State even when the festival is over to be watched by even the littlest Montanans.

Soon, school kids will be able to watch and learn the story of Elouise Cobell as part of the curriculum in Montana public K-9 schools.

The Montana Office of Public Instruction has ordered 300 copies of the film. Currently the curriculum is being written by a fellow Blackfeet Indian. Janko says they're anxious for students to start learning about Cobell's journey.

"Elouise is a hero. She's going to go down in the history books like next to Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King. She fought for 30 years for justice and she's helped so many people with the Cobell checks that they received from the settlement. She reformed the government."

Janko hopes her documentary will one day be in all public schools.

"100 Years: One Woman's Fight for Justice" will show Wednesday night at the Wilma at 8:45.