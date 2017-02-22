Exclusive one on one interview with Cuban Diplomat Miguel Fraga

At face value Montana and Cuba may not seem to have a lot in common, but the 25 hundred miles between our home and the Caribbean communist nation are being bridged by a Cuban visitor.

ABC FOX Montana had a one on one interview with visiting Cuban Diplomat Miguel Fraga to learn more about the relationships he is hoping to build between Montana and Cuba.

Fraga is the first secretary of the newly re-established Cuban embassy in Washington DC.

He’s in Montana for a week to explore trade options for tourism and agriculture.

Ambassador Fraga talked with us about many different topics ranging from baseball to politics

Fraga says his main reason to come to Montana is to build a relationship between the two countries.

“I want to bring the idea to Montana that we need to improve the relationship between Cuba and the United States we are going to have many opportunities,” said Miguel Fraga.

Fraga says he couldn't be happier with the relationships he is building here in Montana.

"For me I never imagined that we could have this connection with Montana, because we are not close and the weather is so different but we have many links,” said Fraga.

Fraga says there is a huge potential for agricultural trade between Montana and Cuba.

“I know agriculture sector is very important here in Montana,” said Fraga. “The opportunity to buy more products that have quality for our people it's amazing. It's a great opportunity and it's going to help your farmers that want to sell more products abroad."

The main question Fraga gets while talking to Americans is the question “Is there a normal relationship between the US and Cuba?

Fraga’s answer to that questions is, “We don't have normal relations, because of the embargo Americans cannot travel free to Cuba, but the idea is that the door is open on our side. We want to see more opportunities improving the relations between both countries and our embassies are working hard for that.”

Fraga says no matter the disputes there is love from both countries.

"Despite of all the 50 years of differences with both countries if you go to Cuba right now and you see that this is real you see that the Cuban people don't hate Americans it's a friendly country if you go and you say I'm from Montana they're just gonna say, but you don't have a baseball team in Montana."

Fraga isn't just excited about the relationships, he’s excited to see Yellowstone National Park for the first time.

"I'm going to have to enjoy it for sure and it's something that I hope in the future we can have more Cubans come here and see all the beauty that you have,” said Fraga.

After talking to many Montanans Fraga says he sees a bright future for both countries in the future.