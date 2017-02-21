Governor Bullock writes letter asking Outdoor Retailer to "Choose Montana"

The State of Montana has the potential to bring in 46-million dollars if the National Outdoor Retail Show comes to the treasure state.

Utah has been the host for years, but organizers are pulling out because of a spat over public lands. So now, Montana wants in.

If the outdoor retailer show were to come to Montana, it would bring millions of dollars into the local economy and small Montana business would get noticed.

That's at least what Governor Steve Bullock says.

Earlier today, He released a letter he wrote to the Outdoor Industry Association asking them to “Choose Montana.”

Gabriel Ohlson, is a sales associate for Chalet Sports and has lived in Bozeman for 10 years. He says bringing the Outdoor Retailer show to Montana would be a great idea.

Gabriel says, “It’s publicity, it's more people hearing about Bozeman, more people being exposed to the awesome life that we live here."

Outdoor Retailer is the Nation's largest outdoor gear and apparel trade show. Outdoor sports products and apparel manufacturers have the ability to connect thousands of retailers.

However, not everyone here is on board with the idea of Outdoor Retailer coming to Montana. Rachael Roberts who has also lived here for 10 years says, it's already too crowded.

Rachael says, "I think Montana has already enough tourists and incoming traffic that we don't need to bring something that is just going to cause more people to want to move here."

Whether you agree with Rachael, Gabriel says this show coming to Montana would help Montana in so many different ways.

"It's good for local businesses, it's good for big sky, it's good for the ski area, it's good for the growth of all the sports that we do here, whether it's fishing, hunting or mountain biking. We need more people who are interested in the outdoors to be here," says Gabriel.

Outdoor retailer released a statement, saying it will provide updates on what information they have gathered on Monday, February 27th.