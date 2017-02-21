Off-duty Utah officer tackles Dillon robber - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Off-duty Utah officer tackles Dillon robber

Posted:
BUTTE -

Sunday Morning, Dillon Police Department arrested 62-year-old, Dillon native, Terry Watson for attempting to rob a Safeway Pharmacy. 

According to Dillon Chief of Police, Don Guiberson, Watson jumped over the pharmacy counter with a pistol. 

As Watson jumped over the counter, the wife of an off-duty officer, quickly informed her husband of what was occurring. 

The off-duty officer, Jeremy Barnes with Utah Department of Public Safety, jumped over the counter and tackled Watson. 

Chief of Police Guiberson said Watson and Barnes were wrestling around on the floor as Barnes tried to get the gun from Watson. 

Guiberson added while the two were wrestling a gunfire was fired but the shot did not harm anyone. 

Overall, no injuries were sustained by anyone.

Several Dillon Police Officers responded to the scene as well as a Deputy and Detention Officer. Customers and Safeway staff immediately evacuated the building.

The suspect is in custody at Beaverhead County Jail and is facing charges of attempted deliberate homicide, two counts with assault with a weapon, robbery, criminal endangerment, and carrying concealed weapon, according to Guiberson.

There are no other suspects and there is no remaining threat to the community.

