Downtown shooting remains under investigation

Missoula police are now reporting that there are conflicting accounts of exactly what happened early Saturday morning when a man was shot in the head in a downtown parking garage.

What we know so far is that the incident happened at the Central Park parking garage just before 2:00 a.m., in downtown Missoula.

Missoula Police aren't calling it a shooting, but a disturbance involving a gun. A man was found on the third floor of the parking garage with a non-lethal wound to his head and no one has been arrested yet.

In fact, investigators aren't even sure if the injury was from a direct gun shot.

The male who suffered the injury was treated and released.

Several high-profile crimes in downtown Missoula have some people questioning whether the downtown area is becoming increasingly dangerous.

Tuesday ABC FOX Montana learned that business owners know crime incidents like these happen every once in a while.

They believe an increase in security might help, which the parking garage is actually currently looking into.

Red's bar manager Von Richter says he's been here for 21 years and that crime and incident rates have remained fairly constant.

"Stuff like that happens down here, that was a little alarming though, someone getting shot 20 yards away from us. It would be helpful if they did have surveillance for sure. As far as our surveillance, it has helped us a ton," said Richter.

Director of the parking garage, Rod Austin says getting surveillance cameras has been in the works for quite some time but that this incident has increased the urgency of figuring out a way to get them sooner.

Those with the Missoula police department say excessive consumption of alcohol results into these types of incidents.

"It's not a constant, it doesn't happen every night. But it does happen. I think if you go into any community where you have a number of bars in a relatively small area, and you have crowds of people that interact and sometimes when those egos get bruised, bad things can happen," said Sgt. Travis Welsh.

Welsh said witness stories are conflicting in nature and that they're in process of trying to sort through all the information.

"Every case is different and unique. Every case has its own set of witnesses, evidence, other variables that have to be considered. So it's very difficult to put a timeline on an investigation from the start," said Welsh.

He also tells ABC FOX Montana one male was temporarily detained and interviewed but was shortly released.

Missoula PD is still looking for anyone with more information about that night to come forward.