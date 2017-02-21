People protest Creston water bottling plant

Folks from around the Flathead Valley gathered in Depot Park today February 21 in Kalispell to protest the Creston water bottling plant.

With preliminary permit approval of the water bottle plant, Vice President Sheila Zohrer of Water For Flathead's Future tells us that Lew Weaver's bottling facility in Creston would create enough plastic water bottles to wrap around the earth six times.

Additionally, toxic run off from this plant would also be dumped back into the Flathead River.

What concerns Zohrer the most is the possibility this facility could be larger than initially planned, “We got some rather un-nerving information from our attorneys that Mr. Weaver , the owner of the bottling plant has reached out to two national companies to either take over his facility or buy his facility or are they interested in operating it,” says Zohrer. And that's dis concerning because we've been lead to believe that this is a mom and pop operation."

Zohrer tells us that it's hard enough being up against a smaller company and she hopes this information is just not true. Going up against a larger company would be even harder.

After this protest in Kalispell, Water For Flathead's Future is going to court in May against the DNRC to work on reversing the preliminary permit for the water bottle plant.