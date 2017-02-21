FWP gives announces new update regarding snow goose consumption

According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks they issued a consumption advisory for snow goose hunters in the Dillon/Butte area in early December 2016, after thousands of geese migrated to the Berkeley Pit, on November 28th.

Once news broke out, FWP said they asked hunters who had hunted snow geese after the incident to process and freeze birds until which time the department could determine how the event affected edible portions of these geese and other waterfowl.

Since then, FWP said the Environmental Protection Agency has analyzed tissue samples gathered from the geese and other waterfowl collected by the pit owners.

FWP added that the agency also released a memorandum indicating the limited potential risk posed by consuming the birds concluding,

"These results suggest that ingestion of tissue or organs from these waterfowl for both short term and chronic exposure periods would be unlikely to result in adverse health effects from inorganics," said Environmental Protection Agency.

While it would appear safe for humans to consume muscle tissue and organs of these harvested geese, under the circumstances, it is at the discretion of the hunter whether he or she chooses to eat or discard snow geese harvested after the incident, according to FWP.