FWP gives announces new update regarding snow goose consumption

The future of Montana Raceway Park has been in question, but we spoke with the General Manager of Thornton Motorsports LLC Giles Thornton who says the tracks are here to stay.
On May 10th the Flathead Planning Board met to make a recommendation to the Flathead County Commissioners to move forward with an application to replace the Montana Raceway Park.
Glacier High School just won $10,000 in cash for the “Most Memorable Graduation” from Varsity Brand Spirit Awards.
The sudden death of Deputy Mason Moore of Broadwater County brings up a painful past for the Flathead Valley.
In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.
FOX News reporter Alicia Acuna is standing by her statement Wednesday evening that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte was the aggressor in the alleged assault with Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs.
Republican candidate Greg Gianforte has won Montana's congressional seat. Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton called the election at 10:33 pm.
Voting closes for the Special Election Thursday at 8 pm.
It’s a story of survival and indomitable spirit. A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods -- then-- miraculously-- found alive and well with her dog, Mogie.
After a Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs alleged that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte assaulted him, Gianforte's team has released a statement blaming the altercation on the reporter.
The mood at Rob Quist's watch party is lively, but the candidate's adviser says they're watching the numbers seriously.
