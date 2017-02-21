Millions of dollars given to Kalispell elementary schools

A twenty-four million dollar bond has been approved for major construction projects for elementary schools around the city of Kalispell.

The Kalispell Chamber of Commerce held a meeting today, February 21, for the community to release details of the renovations for the town’s elementary schools.

With aging schools and a rapidly growing community, Kalispell Superintendent Mark Flatau tells ABCFOX the twenty four million dollar bond will be put to good use, “New roofs, we're replacing single pane glass, we're replacing roofs that are really aging,” says Flatau. “So, a variety, a makeover a renovation addressing those critical needs of those five elementary schools."

Some of the elementary schools are so old that single paned windows are still used, letting cold air seep through the glass. This twenty four million dollars would go towards fixing things like that.

Kalispell local June Benson's children all went through the Kalispell elementary schools, and now her grandchildren are too.

She is grateful for the Kalispell education system and supports these necessary updates for the schools, “I think it's a good thing I think we need to support our schools and raise intelligent and well educated children.”

For tax payers, taxes won't be increased as drastically as Flatau initially thought, as the bond market interest rates are lower than initially projected.

While the official start date for construction has not been decided, the city of Kalispell is looking for the completion of these projects to be around the summer/spring of 2019.