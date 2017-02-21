Governor Bullock urges 'Outdoor Retailer' show to choose Montana

MISSOULA- Montana Governor Steve Bullock is trying to get folks with the Outdoor Retailers show to bring the event to Montana.

In a letter, the Governor urges the event to think about Montana as a destination for the event. Those with the Outdoor Retailers show recently came out with news that they would leave Utah and look for a new place to hold the event.

In his letter, Bullock talks widely about the importance of the great outdoors to Montanans.- saying simply “We work hard, play hard.”

He talks about the state’s ‘no sales tax’ along with other special perks Montana offers.

“Montana has great business infrastructure for transportation of goods by truck, rail, and air, connecting Montana to markets in the U.S. and abroad,” said the Governor in his letter.

You can read the entire letter below....

Dear Ms. Roberts:

I recently learned that the Outdoor Retailers show will be leaving Utah.

In Montana, our public lands are our heritage. They are our birthright. They define who we are as Montanans. They are one of our great equalizers and they contribute to our rich quality of life. Put simply, our great outdoor heritage is part of who we are, an understanding that will stand the test of time.

In Montana, we back up those words with actions. Unlike so many other states, Montana has been steadfast in adhering to the North American Model of Game Management. The wildlife belongs to all of us, and 85% of resident elk hunters and 75% of resident deer hunters report that they hunt publicly owned land. We also have the largest statewide access program on private land. In 2015, 1,184 landowners enrolled 7,281,851 acres of land in Block Management, providing 364,486 days of hunting opportunities.

And Montana is known for more than just “A River Runs Through It.” We have some of the strongest stream and river access laws in the country. Montana is one of the fortunate states in the nation where our constitution explicitly states that all surface waters are owned by the public and we have right to use them – a right few Montanans would ever give up without a fight. Here, we can use our rivers and streams for recreational purposes, even when they flow through private property. It’s not only common sense, but it also makes it much easier to enjoy our blue-ribbon fisheries.

Our business climate matches our quality of life. Our state has been consistently ranked in the top ten states for best business tax climate -- and has no sales tax. Montana was recently ranked the number one state for entrepreneurial activity for the fourth year in a row. Montana’s positive business climate fosters growth and promotes innovation.

And even though we pride ourselves on our ability to get away from it all, Montana has great business infrastructure for transportation of goods by truck, rail, and air, connecting Montana to markets in the U.S. and abroad.

But perhaps our best asset is our people. Montana’s top-rated public schools and universities have produced a highly educated workforce with a western work ethic. Montanans, by our nature, are tough and face challenges head-on. Existing businesses have found it easy to attract talented workers thanks to Montana’s splendor supply of the outdoors and quality of life. In short, we work hard and play hard.

We’re rightfully known for our stunning landscapes, but we are also proud of the efforts we have made to ensure Montana is one of the best places to do business – and that it remains that way for generations to come. The outdoor industry and outdoor manufacturers are thriving in Montana. And you don’t have to take my word for it. Montana was recently dubbed by Outside Magazine as the “Silicon Valley for Outdoor Gear” thanks to our thriving outdoor industry.

I would welcome the chance to explore this or other opportunities with the Outdoor Industry Association and its partners.

Sincerely,

STEVE BULLOCK,Governor