Earthquake felt in Lake County

Twenty-four people near the Dayton area on the west side of Flathead Lake reported an earthquake at 1:18 AM in the early hours of Monday morning.

Mike Stickney at the Montana Bureau of Mines and Geology at the earth quake studies office tells ABCFOX no damages have been reported to their office.

Stickney tells us the maximum report felt was 4 MAG which would be felt as light shaking.

He tells us that the Flathead Lake region historically has been seismically active but this activity has no correlation to season or weather.

Photo courtesy of Montana Bureau of Mines and Geology Earthquake Studies Office