Earthquake felt in Lake County

The Gallatin County Sheriffs Office is currently investigating allegations of an assault involving Greg Gianforte.
The Gallatin County Sheriffs Office is currently investigating allegations of an assault involving Greg Gianforte.
It’s a story of survival and indomitable spirit. A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods -- then-- miraculously-- found alive and well with her dog, Mogie.
It’s a story of survival and indomitable spirit. A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods -- then-- miraculously-- found alive and well with her dog, Mogie.
FOX News reporter Alicia Acuna is standing by her statement Wednesday evening that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte was the aggressor in the alleged assault with Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs.
FOX News reporter Alicia Acuna is standing by her statement Wednesday evening that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte was the aggressor in the alleged assault with Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs.
After a Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs alleged that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte assaulted him, Gianforte's team has released a statement blaming the altercation on the reporter.
After a Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs alleged that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte assaulted him, Gianforte's team has released a statement blaming the altercation on the reporter.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Montana's secretary of state's office says 37 percent of registered voters had returned absentee ballots as of Wednesday.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Montana's secretary of state's office says 37 percent of registered voters had returned absentee ballots as of Wednesday.
Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian is making waves after alleging that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte body slammed him and broke his glasses in Bozeman.
Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian is making waves after alleging that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte body slammed him and broke his glasses in Bozeman.
Democratic candidate Rob Quist chose to defer most of the questions and comments about Gianforte to Gallatin County law enforcement, saying "it's not for me to judge."
Democratic candidate Rob Quist chose to defer most of the questions and comments about Gianforte to Gallatin County law enforcement, saying "it's not for me to judge."