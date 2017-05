Lots of rain and snow across Montana this morning. Roads are wet in town and icy over the mountain passes. Today looks like our last day of warmer than average highs as cooler air moves in. We’ll see rain changing over to snow over the next few days with roads getting even slicker. Here are Tuesday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 45°/28° Butte: 42°/20° Kalispell: 39°/27° Missoula: 40°/25°