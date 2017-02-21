Northwestern Energy crews head to CA to help with storm cleanup

A massive clean-up is underway in California following storms last weekend. Many Californians are still without power. Northwestern Energy crews from Montana are involved in the effort to restore power in the Golden State.

NWE is a part of a regional group of utilities that provides mutual-aid in neighboring areas after severe storms.They were quick to respond when the PG&E company needed their help. In a press release, NWE Operations General Manager Jason Merkel says they received the call for help at 9:30 on Monday morning. Crews were packed up and on the road by noon. They are expected to arrive in Redding, California on Tuesday.

37 employees from across the Montana service territory including Butte, Bozeman, Billings, Missoula, Helena, Great Falls, Havre, Hamilton and Lewistown made the journey. The group includes journeymen, linemen, apprentice linemen and groundsmen, plus supervisors and a mechanic.

This is not the first time NWE has lent a helping hand. In recent years, they've been dispatched to the east coast to help with superstorm Sandy, helped restore power in western South Dakota after a blizzard and assisted in eastern Washington after it was hit by storms.

Crews are expected to begin work in the Redding area on Wednesday morning.