Bozeman Fire quickly contains sushi restaurant fire

Bozeman fire fought a fire within a kitchen wall behind Seven Sushi on the 100th Block of East Oak Street around 8:45 on February 20th.

Smoke was rising from the walls and fire fighters used a chainsaw to get through to the fire. The truck hose was used and also a fire extinguisher.

The fire was contained almost after an hour later, but crews remained on the scene to salvage what is left of the wall. Extra staffing was requested and filled from off duty personnel to maintain adequate coverage of the city.

One of the firemen on duty said from observing the fire he believes the fire was started by the stove next to the wall, but the cause is still under investigation.

So far the Bozeman Fire has responded to over 700 calls for emergency services so far in 2017.