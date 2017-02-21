Lincoln, Clark Fork punch tickets to Divisionals

It’s a common sound that echoes throughout the Hellgate Rifle Club. But instead of aiming for cans, or trees, these shooters are aiming for something a lot harder to hit: the perfect 10.9 bullzeye.
After three weeks of voting, which brought in votes from all over the world, Mattress Firm and ABC Fox Montana are proud to announce that Big Sky High School's Kelsi McEnaney is your 2017 Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year.
Under wet conditions and a threat of postponement, the Class C Golf Championship tournament played on today in Seeley Lake at Double Arrow Resort Course. Seeley Swan High School defended their home turf and won the boys team title. Manhattan Christian put together two solid days back to back to take home the girls title.
After going 0-22 in 2014 the Sentinel Spartans softball squad rebuilt and now they are heading to the state tournament after beating rival Hellgate in a playoff. The Spartans took game one 10-0 and advanced to the tournament after winning game two 18-4. The Spartans were the three seed coming out of the west. The Class AA state softball tournament starts May 25th in Great Falls.
April 20th 2016 was just a routine practice for the Loyola softball team. “We were just playing go home, you know make the play at home, we hit the ball at our shortstop and we train the kids if you don’t make the play just go to one,” said Loyola Head Coach Troy Waters.
The future of Montana Raceway Park has been in question, but we spoke with the General Manager of Thornton Motorsports LLC Giles Thornton who says the tracks are here to stay.
On May 10th the Flathead Planning Board met to make a recommendation to the Flathead County Commissioners to move forward with an application to replace the Montana Raceway Park.
Glacier High School just won $10,000 in cash for the “Most Memorable Graduation” from Varsity Brand Spirit Awards.
The sudden death of Deputy Mason Moore of Broadwater County brings up a painful past for the Flathead Valley.
In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.
The Gallatin County Sheriffs Office is currently investigating allegations of an assault involving Greg Gianforte.
After a Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs alleged that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte assaulted him, Gianforte's team has released a statement blaming the altercation on the reporter.
Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian is making waves after alleging that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte body slammed him and broke his glasses in Bozeman.
According to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, U.S. House candidate Greg Gianforte has been charged with misdemeanor assault after an incident occurred at Gianforte's campaign headquarters.
Democratic candidate Rob Quist chose to defer most of the questions and comments about Gianforte to Gallatin County law enforcement, saying "it's not for me to judge."
It’s a story of survival and indomitable spirit. A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods -- then-- miraculously-- found alive and well with her dog, Mogie.
Alexis Levinson from Buzzfeed recounted the incident between congressional candidate Greg Gianforte and reporter Ben Jacobs Wednesday evening. Levinson said that the body slam came out of nowhere.
