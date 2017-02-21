Lincoln, Clark Fork punch tickets to Divisionals - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Lincoln, Clark Fork punch tickets to Divisionals

Posted: Updated:

The Lincoln Lynx lost to Darby twice in the regular season but that didn't stop them from from knocking them off 60-50 and punching their ticket to state. Meanwhile the sharp shooting Lady Mountain Cats of Clark Fork proved to be too tough for Victor topping them 58-46. 

  • High School SportsMore>>

  • Hellgate Rifle Club aims for more than perfect bullzeyes

    Monday, May 22 2017 8:38 PM EDT2017-05-23 00:38:56 GMT

    It’s a common sound that echoes throughout the Hellgate Rifle Club. But instead of aiming for cans, or trees, these shooters are aiming for something a lot harder to hit: the perfect 10.9 bullzeye. 

    It’s a common sound that echoes throughout the Hellgate Rifle Club. But instead of aiming for cans, or trees, these shooters are aiming for something a lot harder to hit: the perfect 10.9 bullzeye. 

  • Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year: Big Sky's Kelsi McEnaney

    Thursday, May 18 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-05-19 00:16:41 GMT

    After three weeks of voting, which brought in votes from all over the world, Mattress Firm and ABC Fox Montana are proud to announce that Big Sky High School's Kelsi McEnaney is your 2017 Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year.

    After three weeks of voting, which brought in votes from all over the world, Mattress Firm and ABC Fox Montana are proud to announce that Big Sky High School's Kelsi McEnaney is your 2017 Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year.

  • Seeley Swan, Manhattan Christian win Class C golf titles

    Seeley Swan, Manhattan Christian win Class C golf titles

    Thursday, May 18 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-05-18 04:49:53 GMT

    Under wet conditions and a threat of postponement, the Class C Golf Championship tournament played on today in Seeley Lake at Double Arrow Resort Course.  Seeley Swan High School defended their home turf and won the boys team title. Manhattan Christian put together two solid days back to back to take home the girls title. 

    Under wet conditions and a threat of postponement, the Class C Golf Championship tournament played on today in Seeley Lake at Double Arrow Resort Course.  Seeley Swan High School defended their home turf and won the boys team title. Manhattan Christian put together two solid days back to back to take home the girls title. 

    •   

  • StatewideMore>>

  • UPDATE: Montana Raceway Track is here to stay

    UPDATE: Montana Raceway Track is here to stay

    Friday, May 19 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:36:58 GMT

    The future of Montana Raceway Park has been in question, but we spoke with the General Manager of Thornton Motorsports LLC Giles Thornton who says the tracks are here to stay.

    The future of Montana Raceway Park has been in question, but we spoke with the General Manager of Thornton Motorsports LLC Giles Thornton who says the tracks are here to stay.

  • Future of Montana Raceway unknown

    Future of Montana Raceway unknown

    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-05-19 01:34:15 GMT

    On May 10th the Flathead Planning Board met to make a recommendation to the Flathead County Commissioners to move forward with an application to replace the Montana Raceway Park.

    On May 10th the Flathead Planning Board met to make a recommendation to the Flathead County Commissioners to move forward with an application to replace the Montana Raceway Park.

  • CONGRATULATIONS: Glacier High School wins $10,000

    CONGRATULATIONS: Glacier High School wins $10,000

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-05-17 20:58:12 GMT

    Glacier High School just won $10,000 in cash for the “Most Memorable Graduation” from Varsity Brand Spirit Awards.

    Glacier High School just won $10,000 in cash for the “Most Memorable Graduation” from Varsity Brand Spirit Awards.

    •   

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.