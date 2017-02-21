Grizzly Sports Report, 2-20-17

According to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, U.S. House candidate Greg Gianforte has been charged with misdemeanor assault after an incident occurred at Gianforte's campaign headquarters.

Democratic candidate Rob Quist chose to defer most of the questions and comments about Gianforte to Gallatin County law enforcement, saying "it's not for me to judge."

What exactly happened at Greg Gianforte's campaign headquarters depends on who you ask. Ben Jacobs alleges that the congressional candidate attacked him. Gianforte's campaign places the blame on the reporter. If this does go to court one piece of evidence that will likely be entered is the police scanner traffic immediately following the incident.