Hydroplaning risk up across flooded Montana roadways

As ice and snow continue melting at the tail end of 2017’s Montana winter, a colder-than-average winter has lent itself to wetter-than-average roadways across the Treasure State.

Flooding conditions are now becoming more and more present across Montana’s interstates and mountain passes, presenting a clear danger in the potential for hydroplaning.

While tire inflation and treading is key to avoiding hydroplaning, driving through excess water creates an added danger.

In principle, hydroplaning happens any time your tire encounters more water than its treading can scatter, which makes the grip completely useless and can lead to a dangerous situation.

“Sometimes even a new tire might hydroplane on it at the right speed,” said Tanner Pressler of Big Sky Tire on Monday. “It's just the amount of moisture, and knowing that it could be deeper, way deeper than you expect… You only need a little bit of water on the road to cause [hydroplaning] to happen.”

The American Safety Council also reports the threat for hydroplaning will continue to exist once flooding conditions reduce.

According to their website, the first ten minutes of any light rain can often be the most dangerous, as roads are particularly slick from rain mixing with oil residues.

The following tips have been recommended to avoid hydroplaning on Montana roadways:

-Keep your tires properly inflated

-Rotate and replace tires when necessary

-Slow down when roads are wet: the faster you drive, the harder it is for your tires to scatter the water

-Stay away from puddles and standing water

-Avoid driving in outer lanes where water tends to accumulate

-Try to drive in the tire tracks left by the cars in front of you

-Turn off cruise control

-Drive in a lower gear

-Avoid hard braking

-Try not to make sharp or quick turns