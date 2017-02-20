Butte Rescue Mission faces struggles in relocating

There is a concern over the future of the Butte Rescue Mission and the hundreds of people who rely on its services.

At the crux of the problem, an order that the rescue mission must leave its facility and how to secure funds for a new location.

However, if the Butte Rescue Mission doesn't find another location soon, they will be forced to shut down and residents will be living on the streets.

One rescue mission resident, Mike Brotzman, said losing the rescue mission means losing a home to raise his granddaughter.

"I have a granddaughter and I can't be living out of my truck and it's hard. The Feds are not going to like that; they will take my granddaughter back again."

Brotzman and many other residents the rescue mission is the only place standing between them and homelessness.

The rescue mission has wanted to expand its facilities for a while, but Executive Director Rocky Lyons said the situation became urgent last week when fire officials told them the current building is no longer up to fire or building codes.

Lyons said moving into the Homeward Bound building owned by Action Inc. was the solution but now Action Inc. is putting a hold on the sale.

"We are feeling like we have been a little deceived by Action Inc. Because all along they were going to sell the building for $100,000,” said Lyons.

But for now, Lyons said they have been following the fire and building codes very closely and hope to find a new location as soon as possible.

We did reach out to Action Inc. but could not get a hold of them at this time.

The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department is giving the mission an extension to find a new place so that no one winds up without a place to go.