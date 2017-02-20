Bozeman residents make a splash at the Presidential Polar Plunge

Bozeman residents and MSU students started the week off with a cold wake-up call.

Superheroes, fisherman, lifeguards and many Montanans took the plunge in the Gallatin County Reginal Park pond to raise money for a special cause.

It's the Special Olympics 16th Presidential plunge that has Montanans jumping into 35 degree water to raise money and awareness for the group.

The Polar Plunge, held each February on Presidents Day, raises more than 50 percent of the money needed each year so athletes can compete at no cost.

"It's definitely one of our biggest fundraiser of the year,” said Mandy Patriarche, Special Olympics Montana Organizer. “The money we raise 60% stays right here in the local area, but 40% going back to help state organizations. It’s really a grassroots fundraiser.”

Special Olympics Montana provides training and competitions year-round in Olympic-style sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. About 150 local people compete in Special Olympics and about 125 go to the annual state games.

"It’s a great cause to support our athletes to show people like Becky in our community that you support them and you want them to succeed is a great way to fund raise and do that," said Patriarche.

Skylehr Stiles, last year’s Athlete of the Year for the Special Olympics, has been doing the plunge for 11 years. He says he loves cheering everyone on.

"Raise money for Special Olympics and see all the plungers jump in cheering on everyone,” said Stiles.

Skylehr’s mother says every year she couldn't be more proud.

"Every year I have just been in tears with streams down my face as I watch him, because I could never do it myself and my husband couldn’t do it himself,” said Peggy Stiles. “So watching him raise money and never backing down it's just an honor and we feel humble to watch them do it every year."

She says she couldn't be more thankful for all the donations and the Bozeman residents who showed up.

"It is an amazing feeling to watch your children succeed at what they do and see their smiles across their face as they cross the finish line,” said Stiles. “They always feel good about doing it you can't replace that we can do that but Special Olympics lawn force meant gold ribbons everything they really validate it so it's a huge blessing for us to watch."

Skylehr tells me he plans on taking this plunge for many years to come.

The event ended up having almost 200 plungers raising more than $52,000 dollars.