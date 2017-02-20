Big Sky Film Festival partners up with Missoula businesses

The 14th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival continues in Missoula this week.

Bringing in more than 20,000 festival attendees and short non-fiction movies from all around the world.

ABC FOX Montana is a proud partner of the festival, which depends on community support to keep the tradition going.

For Missoula Federal Credit Union, partnering with the festival is an important way to strengthen cultural understanding throughout the community.

Senior vice president of brand and technology, Clint Summers, hopes the festival continues to grow in years to come.

"The Big Sky Film Festival is really about creating awareness around social and economic issues and also driving a lot of community resources to support it and to have a fun week with over 200 documentaries. It's a great environment to have people come and learn about what's going on in the world around them," said Summers.

The film festival continues throughout the week at five different locations.

You can head to bigskyfilmfest.org for more information.