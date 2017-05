Looks like another wet week ahead. We’ll start off with rain that quickly changes over to snow on the mountain passes. The SnowZone will be hovering around 3,500’ for 4,500’ early this week. Expect more big puddles of water on the roads with accumulating snow in the mountains. Here are Monday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 47°/37° Butte: 43°/30° Kalispell: 41°/29° Missoula: 42°/35°