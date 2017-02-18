Power outage in Livingston leaves close to 2,000 people without - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Power outage in Livingston leaves close to 2,000 people without power

BOZEMAN -

According to Northwest Energy close to two-thousand customers in Livingston were without power for about an hour.  However, power was restored quickly. Their is no current word on cause of the power outage.  

We reached out to northwest energy but they have yet to respond on the issue. we will continue to keep you updated. 

