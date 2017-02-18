Missoula shooting, still under investigation - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missoula shooting, still under investigation

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

The Missoulian Newspaper is reporting that police officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 2:00 AM on the top floor of the central park garage.

Sergeant Paul Kelly told the Missoulian, police found a man with a non-lethal wound to his head, he was later taken to the hospital. 

Kelly says police interviewed witnesses at the scene, who reported one or more people had left the garage in a vehicle after the shots were fired. So far no arrests have been made.

As of 5:00 PM tonight, February 18, the officer on duty told ABCFOX there are no new updates and the case remains under investigation.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • A Dads Case StudyBBPOS Retail Payment Solutions

    A Dads Case StudyBBPOS Retail Payment Solutions

    HONG KONG --(BUSINESS WIRE) BBPOS newly launched Retail Payment Solutions have evolved; it is extremely powerful and completely mobile. Merchants using mPOS solutions can open new checkout...
    HONG KONG --(BUSINESS WIRE) BBPOS newly launched Retail Payment Solutions have evolved; it is extremely powerful and completely mobile. Merchants using mPOS solutions can open new checkout counters...

  • Shots fired in Missoula; 3 in custody, 1 injured

    Shots fired in Missoula; 3 in custody, 1 injured

    Monday, May 22 2017 7:10 PM EDT2017-05-22 23:10:28 GMT

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Law enforcement officers are investigating a shooting in Missoula that sent one person to the hospital. Missoula County Undersheriff Rick Maricelli says three people are in custody after a shooting that happened inside a vehicle on Monday morning.

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Law enforcement officers are investigating a shooting in Missoula that sent one person to the hospital. Missoula County Undersheriff Rick Maricelli says three people are in custody after a shooting that happened inside a vehicle on Monday morning.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.