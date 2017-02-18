Missoula shooting, still under investigation

The Missoulian Newspaper is reporting that police officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 2:00 AM on the top floor of the central park garage.

Sergeant Paul Kelly told the Missoulian, police found a man with a non-lethal wound to his head, he was later taken to the hospital.

Kelly says police interviewed witnesses at the scene, who reported one or more people had left the garage in a vehicle after the shots were fired. So far no arrests have been made.

As of 5:00 PM tonight, February 18, the officer on duty told ABCFOX there are no new updates and the case remains under investigation.