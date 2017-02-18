Montana trees chosen for US Capitol Christmas trees

Kootenai National Forest is providing the US Capitol’s Christmas tree for 2017.

This is a huge deal for the surrounding towns as the last time a Montana tree was chosen for the US Capitol was 2008.

Chris Savage forest supervisor for the Kootanai National Forest tells ABCFOX when they send the tree to DC they want to send a little piece of Montana with it, “With the beauty of the Big Sky we really want to get that feeling that the tree and that everything came from Montana,” says Savage. “So when people are in our nation’s capital they get a sense and feeling of Montana.”

The community came out in support of the trees, community members like Pamela Hartman.

Hartman and her children came out in support of the trees and were on hand to help make some of the eight thousand ornaments that will accompany the trees to the US Capitol.

She tells us how much her and her children are enjoying the process, “It’s a great thing to get the kids involved, they’re making ornaments and we’re going to get to see it on national television all the trees from the surrounding Kootenai National Forest, so we’re very excited.”

In addition to one Christmas tree slated for the west lawn of the US Capitol, the Kootnai National Forest will supply smaller trees for senate house offices.

Preparation for the trees will continue until November when the trees will be chosen and chopped for Washington.