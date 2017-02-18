Montana trees chosen for US Capitol Christmas trees - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana trees chosen for US Capitol Christmas trees

Posted: Updated:
EUREKA -

Kootenai National Forest is providing the US Capitol’s Christmas tree for 2017. 

This is a huge deal for the surrounding towns as the last time a Montana tree was chosen for the US Capitol was 2008.

Chris Savage forest supervisor for the Kootanai National Forest tells ABCFOX when they send the tree to DC they want to send a little piece of Montana with it, “With the beauty of the Big Sky we really want to get that feeling that the tree and that everything came from Montana,” says Savage.  “So when people are in our nation’s capital they get a sense and feeling of Montana.”

The community came out in support of the trees, community members like Pamela Hartman.

Hartman and her children came out in support of the trees and were on hand to help make some of the eight thousand ornaments that will accompany the trees to the US Capitol.

She tells us how much her and her children are enjoying the process, “It’s a great thing to get the kids involved, they’re making ornaments and we’re going to get to see it on national television all the trees from the surrounding Kootenai National Forest, so we’re very excited.”

In addition to one Christmas tree slated for the west lawn of the US Capitol, the Kootnai National Forest will supply smaller trees for senate house offices.

Preparation for the trees will continue until November when the trees will be chosen and chopped for Washington.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Hometown Proud: Ennis

    Hometown Proud: Ennis

    Friday, May 19 2017 11:52 PM EDT2017-05-20 03:52:43 GMT
    We took the whole team to Ennis this May to explore the rivers, the skies and of course the food. We were met by a ton of local kids and parents in this great Montana town. Check it out!
    We took the whole team to Ennis this May to explore the rivers, the skies and of course the food. We were met by a ton of local kids and parents in this great Montana town. Check it out!

  • Shots fired on Broadway in Missoula

    Shots fired on Broadway in Missoula

    Monday, May 22 2017 3:53 PM EDT2017-05-22 19:53:49 GMT

    Missoula Police confirm shots are fired at on West Broadway Monday morning. 

    Missoula Police confirm shots are fired at on West Broadway Monday morning. 

  • ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    Monday, May 9 2016 4:06 PM EDT2016-05-09 20:06:05 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

  • New funeral details for Deputy Mason Moore

    New funeral details for Deputy Mason Moore

    Friday, May 19 2017 5:16 PM EDT2017-05-19 21:16:26 GMT

    The funeral for Deputy Moore will be held at 11:00 on Tuesday, May 23, and the service will be held at the Bridge Church, 608 Jackrabbit Lane, Belgrade

    The funeral for Deputy Moore will be held at 11:00 on Tuesday, May 23, and the service will be held at the Bridge Church, 608 Jackrabbit Lane, Belgrade

  • Bernie Sanders LIVE Stream

    Bernie Sanders LIVE Stream

    Saturday, May 20 2017 11:43 AM EDT2017-05-20 15:43:17 GMT

    Bernie Sanders is making his return to Montana this weekend to campaign for congressional candidate Rob Quist. The last time Sanders was here to campaign was during his bid for presidency. 

    Bernie Sanders is making his return to Montana this weekend to campaign for congressional candidate Rob Quist. The last time Sanders was here to campaign was during his bid for presidency. 

  • UPDATE: Montana Raceway Track is here to stay

    UPDATE: Montana Raceway Track is here to stay

    Friday, May 19 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:36:58 GMT

    The future of Montana Raceway Park has been in question, but we spoke with the General Manager of Thornton Motorsports LLC Giles Thornton who says the tracks are here to stay.

    The future of Montana Raceway Park has been in question, but we spoke with the General Manager of Thornton Motorsports LLC Giles Thornton who says the tracks are here to stay.

  • Details: ABC FOX Montana to LIVE stream memorial of Deputy Mason Moore

    Details: ABC FOX Montana to LIVE stream memorial of Deputy Mason Moore

    Monday, May 22 2017 4:01 PM EDT2017-05-22 20:01:42 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana as well as our partners in Billings at KULR and Great Falls with KFBB will be LIVE streaming the Memorial of Deputy Mason Moore on our SWX channel. 

    ABC FOX Montana as well as our partners in Billings at KULR and Great Falls with KFBB will be LIVE streaming the Memorial of Deputy Mason Moore on our SWX channel. 

  • Hundreds already planning to attend ceremony for Deputy Mason Moore

    Hundreds already planning to attend ceremony for Deputy Mason Moore

    Sunday, May 21 2017 10:25 PM EDT2017-05-22 02:25:24 GMT

    As of Sunday, there are 71 agencies from four states and nearly 500 personnel preparing to honor Deputy Moore and his family.

    As of Sunday, there are 71 agencies from four states and nearly 500 personnel preparing to honor Deputy Moore and his family.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.