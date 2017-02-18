The Solar Jobs and Energy Freedom Act has been introduced to the Montana State Legislature

The Solar Jobs and Energy Freedom Act was introduced to the Montana State Legislature yesterday.

Brad Van Wert otherwise known as the Solar Guy says, "As soon as I put my hands on a solar panel I just fell in love. It's interesting; it's intriguing it's a dynamic industry."

Solar Guy has been working with solar energy since 2009.

"I really just saw the future, I saw something that was, you know, on a good positive track and it's been nice to watch that growth," says Brad.

Through the Charge Campaign Solar Guy has been able to spread the word about solar energy and introduce the Solar Jobs and Energy Freedom Act to the Montana State Legislature.

Brad says, "I did a five stop tour around the state, Bozeman, Billings, Missoula, Kalispell and Great Falls and we had an amazing turnout. Hundreds of people at each event and people signed up.”

According to brad more than five thousand people signed up. The goal of this act is to remove some of the roadblocks that come with solar energy in Montana.

Brad says, "There is currently a cap as to how much solar electricity you could hook up to a meter. And the cap is 50kw and maybe that doesn't make much sense, but what it does is it limits a lot of commercial applications and it also allows for community solar."

Solar guy says he wants Montanans to make sure they stay involved through this process.

He continues, "In legislation it gets introduced and then it has a hearing and then it has to pass the House and then the Senate so we've got a ways to go and that's where people can stay involved."

Solar Guy and the Charge Campaign will be hosting a rally at the Capital in Helena this Thursday at noon.