A collection of micro homes could help house homeless people in Bozeman

A collection of micro homes could help house homeless people in Bozeman

BOZEMAN -

A collection of micro homes could help house homeless people in Bozeman. One woman came up with the idea in hopes of building a better Bozeman. The plan is to group the units into a village, including communal space and room for an onsite manager.

The first step was for Deacon Connie Campbell-Pearson to enlist in the help from both the HRDC and the MSU School of Architecture. 

Connie says, "This is to take care of the people who live here in Bozeman now.”

Connie a Deacon for St. James first thought of the idea after she received a text message this summer with a picture of a tiny home in it.

"I looked at it and i said hey, why can't Bozeman do something like this?" Connie says.

According to the HRDC an organization dedicated to helping the homeless, there are about 50 people who are currently homeless in Bozeman. Connie and the HRDC are looking to build around 50 tiny homes which would cost 10-thousand dollars apiece. The homes would consist of a bed, shower, toilet, mini fridge and microwave.

"The students at MSU built some models, they made them out of cardboard they were life size so you could walk in and see how much room a 160 square feet is," says Connie.

Along with the micro homes they would like to build a community area, the total cost for everything would cost over a million dollars.

Connie says, "Some of the houses will be built by donation, the actual development of the infrastructure I’m hoping that there will be contractors who will donate equipment and we might possibly be able to pay some kind of wage. I believe that we will be able to get some grants particularly big community block grant for example."

I spoke with people in Bozeman today to get their reaction on this potential community and I mostly received positive feedback.

"A really constructive way to help the people out here and the fact that someone is willing to come and do it and work with people to do it is kind of a great thing I think,” says one Bozeman resident.

Another says, "I really care about people being safe and protected and I think this is a wonderful opportunity for people who may not have that already

Connie hopes to receive as much help as she can get and wants to issue a challenge to the Bozeman community. 

Connie says, "I’m challenging all of the groups that will benefit from this, so like the detention center officers, build a house for us. St. James Episcopal Church, build a house for us. Venture Church, build a house.”

Right now the biggest issue according to Connie is the finding a location. She says if anyone has six acres of land within city limits please contact the HRDC.

