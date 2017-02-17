Q-Tip marchers ask Senator Daines to listen to their concerns - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Q-Tip marchers ask Senator Daines to listen to their concerns

BOZEMAN -

Congressional offices are being drowned with phone calls and some people are worried their voices aren't being heard.

ABC FOX Montana found out what led some to take to the streets in Bozeman today.

According to organizers about 250 people showed up in front of Steve Daines’ office asking him to clean his ears for the Q-tip March. People during the march held signs and large Q-tips asking Steve Danes to listen.

"So we thought to organize a march that focuses on cleaning out Senator Daines' ears to make sure he is listening to all Montanans and that our issues are going to Washington DC," said Becky Edwards, Montana Mountain Mommas Director.

One by one men, women and children all showed up with many different signs and many different concerns.

"Montanans are proud of Montana values and we need to know that we only have three people representing us we need to know that if we only have three people all three of them are doing their absolute best to represent us and to reflect how are feeling and what our values are."

Senator Daines' office let people come in 8 at a time to deliver note cards with their most important requests. .

"So that you can write your thoughts down and give them to your senator that way or send her nose so how does he care if he we don't tell him," said Michelle Uberuaga.

Erica Lighthiser, the organizer of the march, says she's doing this for her kids.

"I want them to know that they can speak up but it's also important to be respectful," said Ericka Lighthiser, Q Tip March organizer.

Now there will be another March on Steve Daines and Helena on March 21st.

Senator Daines’ spokesperson sent a statement saying "Steve's number one priority is to represent all Montanans and Montana values in the senate. He welcomes the opinions of everyone from the treasure state."

