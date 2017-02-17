Artificial turf approved for Legends Field

The first and only turf field in the Flathead is approved for construction at Legends Field.

Legends Field in Kalispell could see its new field as soon as May of this year after track season is completed.

Legends Field sits in what used to be the swampy part of Kalispell, so when it rains the field becomes wet, slippery and dangerous for players.

Just this past week the board unanimously decided to push the construction through for the artificial turf field in Legends Stadium.

One of the main concerns about putting in a turf field is the possibility of the rubber turf being cancerous.

Activities Director at Glacier High School Mark Dennehy tells ABCFOX that despite these concerns there has never been any direct link between artificial turf and cancer.



