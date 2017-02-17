Whitefish Mountain Resort benefiting from tourism boom

Breaking records back in December with 8,601 guests in one day, Whitefish Mountain Resort is seven percent ahead of where they were expecting to be at this time of year.

With tourism booming in the Flathead Valley, ABCFOX went to Whitefish Mountain Resort to find out how tourism is impacting this ski season and the mountain.

With President’s Day around the corner PR manager Riley Polumbus tells me the mountain is expecting over 6,000 people for the holiday.

Tyler Newark just made the move out the Whitefish for the winter and having vacationed here his entire life he tells us he's seen an increase in tourists in town, but especially on the mountain, "You know years ago on Christmas day that used to be considered the busiest day,” says Newark. “You might have to wait in the lift line ten minutes or so or something and that was the worst of it. Now, a couple of these weekends we've seen the lift line going up part of chair 1 and under the chair."

Although lines have increased, Newark says the town of Whitefish still has the same integrity it had years ago.

First timer, Maci Wilson came all the way from Texas to visit Whitefish.

When ABCFOX asked her "Why Whitefish" this is what she had to say, “Well first appeal is family, and the second appeal is Montana, is there anything wrong with it? So, it's beautiful here."

Wilson tells us her family is convincing her to move to Whitefish, and after this week skiing, she just might.

The mountain is now gearing up for President's Day weekend which is the second busiest weekend for the mountain after Christmas and New Year’s.

PR Manager Riley Polumbus tells us to prepare for the busy holiday that people can text PARKTHEFISH to 24587 to receive parking lot text alerts.